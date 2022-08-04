Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,

U.S. WTI crude futures fell sharply 4% to settle at $90.66 a barrel on Wednesday. It is worth noting that the day before the Russian-Ukrainian conflict broke out, that is, on February 23, the US WTI crude oil futures price closed at $92.10 per barrel, which also means that the current WTI crude oil futures price is lower than before the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Level. In March, WTI crude oil once exceeded $ 130 a barrel. What happened to the oil price?

What happened to oil prices falling below pre-Russian-Ukrainian conflict levels? |On the market