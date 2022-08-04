Home Entertainment Why Ling Xiaosu and Yao Chen broke up is not as simple as imagined – Teller Report
Entertainment

Why Ling Xiaosu and Yao Chen broke up is not as simple as imagined – Teller Report

by admin
Why Ling Xiaosu and Yao Chen broke up is not as simple as imagined – Teller Report

Ling Xiaosu and Yao Chen are classmates in the class of 99 in the performance department of Beijing Film Academy. The two had already established a relationship in their second year of sophomore year. They obtained the certificate as soon as they graduated. In 2011, their marriage was in crisis and they finally divorced. What everyone is more curious about is why Ling Xiaosu broke up with Yao Chen? Is it just that women are strong and men are weak? Let’s go see it together.

separate

Yao Chen and Ling Xiaosu divorced,Part of it is the situation where women are strong and men are weak, and there are too few gatherings and more separations.Divorce naturally leads to divorce. According to rumors on the Internet, Ling Xiaosu cheated on Tang Yifei, and received a lot of scolding, calling Ling Xiaosu a scumbag, which eventually led to the divorce of the two.

Later, Yao Chen explained the reason,The problem of divorce is not infidelity, but the incompatibility of two people’s personalities.Yao Chen is a career-oriented woman, she is all about her career, but Ling Xiaosu only wants a woman who can accompany him all his life and have a stable and stable family, so it is a pity that these two people are separated like this .

See also  The smartphone that also becomes the car key

You may also like

Trilantic Europe acquires the majority stake in Passione...

“A Good Day in Life” Oriental Film and...

One question and one answer▏ Zhu Yilong and...

Stella McCartney Presents the 2022 Chinese Valentine’s Day...

“Predator: Prey” media word-of-mouth lifted Rotten Tomatoes freshness...

Fu Longfeifang denies plagiarizing Cai Xukun’s songs and...

Dolce&Gabbana Dolce & Gabbana 2022 Fall Winter Women’s...

Balenciaga Officially Launches a $1,790 Garbage Bag |...

size? Takes the lead in joining hands with...

I was undercover in Xiaohongshu, spying on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy