Ling Xiaosu and Yao Chen are classmates in the class of 99 in the performance department of Beijing Film Academy. The two had already established a relationship in their second year of sophomore year. They obtained the certificate as soon as they graduated. In 2011, their marriage was in crisis and they finally divorced. What everyone is more curious about is why Ling Xiaosu broke up with Yao Chen? Is it just that women are strong and men are weak? Let’s go see it together.

separate

Yao Chen and Ling Xiaosu divorced,Part of it is the situation where women are strong and men are weak, and there are too few gatherings and more separations.Divorce naturally leads to divorce. According to rumors on the Internet, Ling Xiaosu cheated on Tang Yifei, and received a lot of scolding, calling Ling Xiaosu a scumbag, which eventually led to the divorce of the two.

Later, Yao Chen explained the reason,The problem of divorce is not infidelity, but the incompatibility of two people’s personalities.Yao Chen is a career-oriented woman, she is all about her career, but Ling Xiaosu only wants a woman who can accompany him all his life and have a stable and stable family, so it is a pity that these two people are separated like this .