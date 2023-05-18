What Scholz can learn in Japan for the turning point

At the G7 summit, the Federal Chancellor wants to address the issue of economic security with the other participants. (Photo: dpa)



Olaf Scholz upon his arrival in Hiroshima

Hiroshima, Brussels Japanese police cordoned off all roads as chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in Hiroshima on Thursday afternoon for the G7 summit. Every three meters there are police officers dressed in white who guard the streets for kilometers.

The use of the police may seem inefficient, but otherwise Scholz can learn a lot from the hosts of this year’s G7 summit.

Japan is considered a role model when it comes to geopolitical turning points. Whether on the subject of economic security or raw materials, the government in Tokyo recognized earlier than others that China is changing but not opening up – and is striving for a new global order.

“Japan has long followed a strategic approach. I am convinced that we can learn a lot from this,” said SPD Chancellor Scholz recently in a Handelsblatt interview.

