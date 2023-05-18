Home » Udinese – Sottil already knows the starting lineup: the black and white day
The coach has already studied the starting lineup in view of the next day of the championship. Here is the point on the black and white day

Udinese prepares at the next championship match. The team of Andrea Sottil is ready for the match against the biancocelesti which will be played at the Dacia Arena. Just the former Ascoli technician is sure of the starting eleven who will take part in this Sunday’s challenge. Marco Silvestri will be in goal. The back three will be made up of Nehuen Perez on the right, Jaka Bijol in the center and Adam Masina on the left also due to the suspension of Rodrigo Becao. In the middle of the field there will be Lazar Samardzic, Sandi Lovric and the Brazilian Walace (the only irreplaceable of the whole team). On the wings, however, it will be the turn of Festy Ebosele in continuous growth and then Destiny Udogie who wants to end the season in the best possible way.

Up front space for a tandem that has always done very well. Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra is ready as second striker. The center forward of the team will be the Portuguese striker Beto. The attacker is finally ready to return and above all to put one of the best defenses in our championship in difficulty. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest from the market. A new graft is coming <<

