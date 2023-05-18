Goodbye water retention: 4 exercises for toned and firm legs

Saying goodbye once and for all to water retention is possible with these 4 exercises. The legs will immediately be more toned and slimmer.

One of the worst nightmares for women of all ages is cellulite. Water retention is a beauty flaw that unites everyone, far and wide. Eliminating the problem once and for all is possible with some exercises that will greatly improve the appearance of the legs.

The triggering causes of water retention are many, but they can all be linked to two main factors: genetics and lifestyle. While on the one hand the genetic heritage does a lot with regard to the formation of cellulite, on the other it is also a healthy lifestyle that has an influence. Wrong diet, smoking, stress and unhealthy habits are some of the main culprits of this hateful blemish.

Therefore, adopting a healthier lifestyle is the first step in fighting cellulite. Goodbye to alcohol, smoking, too high heels and very tight jeansif you want to say goodbye to water retention once and for all. Stop too little sleep, too sedentary life and poor hydration. Once you adopt a healthier lifestyle, how can you improve the appearance of your legs?

Goodbye water retention: the 4 exercises for legs at the top

There are some simple exercises to do, both at home and in the gym, to have toned and strong but at the same time slim legs. Also sport is one of the factors that helps reduce water retentionbut it’s important to do the right exercises so you don’t get the opposite effect.

Ecco 4 exercises that, according to female toning expert Christian Boceda, are great for perfect legs.

lie on your back, raise your legs and keep them in this position for a handful of minutes. Even better if with the pelvis raised, to enhance its effects. This very simple exercise allows liquids to go back up and get back into circulation, avoiding stagnation in the leg area. On your knees, place your arms forward and bend over until your butt touches your heels. Stretch your back as hard as you can and stay like this for a few seconds, so as to recall the liquids to the heart. The foot is the support point of the whole body but is too often overlooked. Train foot mobility with small exercises for the thumbs and the soleespecially if you suffer from bunions or flat feet. Just like the feet, the ankles are the place where all the weight of the body is discharged. On his knees, he brings forward first one leg and then the other ed exert a slight pressure going forward with the knee.

According to the expert, these simple leg toning exercises can be done on their own or before or after a workout more complete.