The rescue of Credit Suisse will initially be a burden for UBS – but will then open up great opportunities. Security buffers worth billions also offer protection against losses that occur during the integration.

“The upside potential that UBS derives from the deal is huge.” That’s what UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher said when he announced on Wednesday that Ralph Hamers would step down as CEO and that Sergio Ermotti would head up the bank again from then on.