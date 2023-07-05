What will change for bank customers?

The credit card provider justified the step in the fall with the fact that cards with the Maestro function are not compatible with many online portals: “A card that cannot be used consistently for payments in online retail is (… ) not up to date anymore.” Mastercard is therefore asking banks and savings banks to gradually replace the cards with the new debit Mastercard if they expire or are lost. Consumers expect “payment processes to work consistently: when shopping online, with a smartphone in a wallet, at home and abroad,” confirmed Mastercard Germany boss Peter Robejsek recently. This is made possible by the Debit Mastercard payment method.

