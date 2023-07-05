Home » Triple International Chain Donation, World’s First – Medicine
(ANSA) – ROME, 05 JUL – Three cities involved, three pairs of donors and recipients incompatible with each other from an immunological point of view and an 18-hour marathon to perform blood sampling and transplants. These are the numbers of the international chain of living kidney donations and transplants between the hospitals of Padua, Barcelona and Bilbao, the first of its kind in the world. It was coordinated on 20 June by the National Transplant Center for Italy and the Organizacion nacional de trasche plantes for Spain.

The chain of interventions started from Italy. At 8.30 at the Padua university hospital, the first kidney sample was taken from a 56-year-old voluntary donor.

The organ was immediately transported to Milan-Linate Airport with the coordination of the Veneto Regional Transplant Center. The first exchange was carried out in the Catalan airport: the organ of the Italian donor was taken over by the health workers of the Hospital Clinic to carry out the first transplant, while a second kidney was brought on board the aircraft, taken around 12 from a Spanish donor. The plane left for Bilbao, where the next exchange took place at 16.30. Two weeks after the surgeries, the recipients and donors are in excellent condition.

“It is an exceptional event – explains Massimo Cardillo, director of the National Transplant Center – which is part of the wider effort we are putting in place to promote living kidney donation, which in the vast majority of cases can take place directly between related pairs”. (HANDLE).

