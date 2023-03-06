Home Business WhatsApp, from updates to notifications: what changes with EU rules
Business

WhatsApp, from updates to notifications: what changes with EU rules

by admin
WhatsApp, from updates to notifications: what changes with EU rules

Greater transparency and above all greater attention to the personal data of users. Whatsapp undertakes to review its policy and comply with the rules of the European Union. The well-known and popular instant messaging application for smartphones undertakes to be more consumer-friendly, starting with the use of their information. These, in particular, will not be shared for advertising purposes with third parties or other Meta companies, including Facebook. This is the main innovation promised by the operator, but not the only one.

At the end of a discussion with the Consumer Protection Cooperation Network (CPC), the body that brings together all the responsible authorities of the EU Member States, the US company also decided to review the policy on the modifications of the terms of service. In particular, it undertakes to ensure that notifications informing about updates can be “ignored” or that the review of updates can be “delayed”. Furthermore, the sending of recurring notifications will be eliminated, so as to limit the intrusion into the device and into the person’s life.

Another new element is the possibility of refusing the updated terms of service, without necessarily involving the interruption of the use of the messaging service. The company, in making it easier to refuse updates when users disagree, will explain “clearly” when this refusal leads the user to no longer be able to use WhatsApp services.

These commitments will allow the operator to fully comply with the new European Union law on digital services (DSA). This, among other things, provides for the obligation to have clear terms and conditions, explaining in an immediate and simple way when accounts and exchanged contents may be subject to restrictions. The DSA also complements and updates rules such as the Unfair Commercial Practices Directive or the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), ensuring that no regulatory gaps remain to allow platforms to manipulate users.

See also  Guotai Junan: Focus on low-risk stocks in the rebound

The Consumer Protection Cooperation Network will take care of WhatsApp’s commitments, through continuous monitoring activities and the possibility, where necessary, to impose fines for non-compliance with the commitments undertaken and compliance with the twelve-star regulatory framework.

You may also like

BTP Italia March 2023: Opportunity or Trap for...

Spot gold has fallen from its high in...

De Masi: “Schlein? Light years away from Berlinguer....

CDP offers 18 billion to Tim, but the...

Piazza Affari closed above parity (+0.45%), in light...

Resolution 39 of 02/27/2023 – Nothing prevents the...

Metaverse/VR fever-reducing Quest Pro headset price cuts by...

Cerved, in 2022 lost 10 thousand companies. 27,000...

Gualtieri closes Rome to historic cars to reduce...

The Btp Italia booms: requests for 4 billion....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy