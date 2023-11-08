When the postman drinks a quick coffee with you

I immediately felt stupidly backwards. It is my country that is making such a fool of itself when it comes to digitalization. In Germany, if it is somehow important, if the document is to be used as evidence, if the information it contains is particularly worthy of protection, then yes, then it is passed from hand to hand, printed out, stamped, picked up, carried around, distributed and delivered. Because that’s safer than an email with an attachment. Because: What if at some point the atomic bomb falls on Göttingen or Görlitz or something like that? Yes, then the preservers, those who have always said it, will triumph. Then those who think computers are good look stupid. Then you have something in your hand with pieces of paper. Nobody takes that away from you.

Share this: Facebook

X

