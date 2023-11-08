Home » After the tragedy, the farmer quickly looked for a neckerchief and says: It was stupid that I didn’t wear it
When he read about the tragic death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson on the Internet and then saw the terrifying footage of his neck being cut by an opponent’s skate in the British Cup, he realized how he himself was taking an unnecessary gamble. “And that it’s stupid that I don’t wear a protective neck brace,” says forward Pardubice Lukáš Sedlák. So he quickly bought it, played with it in Vítkovice on Sunday, and now he will also have it in the representative matches at the Karjala tournament.

