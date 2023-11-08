‘Teatri R-Essistenti’, review of Resistance stories – News

Four theatrical performances focused on the memory of the historical resistance and on resistance themes that are still current, with particular reference to the condition of women, marginalized diversity and discrimination. The performances will be staged in breaking latest news for the second edition of the “Teatri R-Esistenti” festival, on 9, 10, 16 and 17 November, again at 9pm and with free admission, without reservation, in the Sant’Andrea cinema.





The initiative, promoted by the Anpi – Provincial Committee “E.





Troilo” of breaking latest news and by the Brigata Maiella foundation, with the contribution of the Pescarabruzzo foundation and the collaboration of “Radio città breaking latest news popular network”, involves four theater companies from the provinces of Brindisi, Mantua, Modena and Pisa.





We start on November 9th with “Armandi. Lettere (r)esistenza”, a true story, which unites 3 generations, based on letters written during the Second World War, found 73 years later in a suitcase.





On the 10th, “The Winged Woman”, a performance freely inspired by the cult novel “Nights at the Circus” by Angela Carter.





On the 16th with “Bodies in the wind. Ariadne, Phaedra, Pasiphae: the women of clay”, an ancient story narrated by two bodies and two voices until it becomes one body and one voice: a classic myth in a personal, ironic, Contemporary.





On the 17th with “History of a Republic”, experiences that have football and the Resistance in common: characters like Bruno Neri, the footballer who refused to give the Roman salute and who died as a partisan, recall the importance of those choices that lead to freedom and democracy.



