Low interest rates are likely to return – but what else will happen until then? The International Monetary Fund warns that a lot can go wrong before interest rates fall again.

What percentage will interest rates rise to? That is the big question for the financial markets. Image: Adobe Stock

The times of very low interest rates are not over. Not all experts share this opinion, but apparently many do. That’s why the news agency Bloomberg titled a report on new research results like this: «Why low interest rates will return».