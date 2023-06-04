USMA coach: I am the happiest person in the world

USMA coach Abdelhak Ben Sheikha described himself as “the happiest person in the world” after leading the Algerian team to crown the African Confederation Cup for the first time in its history yesterday, Saturday.

USMA lost the last battle by defeating at home 1-0 from Young Africans of Tanzania last night, but won the war in the end, taking advantage of its 2-1 victory in Dar es Salaam in the first leg of the final last week, to win the cup thanks to the away goal rule.

The Union of the Capital suffered from pressure and tension among its large fans in Algeria, and received an early goal from a penalty kick, while the hosts missed a penalty kick in the second half.

Ben Sheikha said in a press conference after the coronation, “I thank everyone without exception, especially the players who struggled to win and the fans of USMA and the fans who do not encourage us but supported us today.”

He added, “Within a few months, I won two continental titles (the African Super Cup was won with the Moroccan club Nahdet Berkane last September), but the greatest happiness is to dedicate the African title to my country, which is why I am the happiest person in the world right now.

“Some Al-Ittihad supporters told me that we were afraid that we would die without winning an African title.”

He continued, “I express my gratitude to the administration, which put its trust in my person. I succeeded in proving myself in Morocco and Tunisia, and I returned to Algeria, and now we are champions.”