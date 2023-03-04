In search of suitable explanations and numbers, everyone quickly ends up with Jens Becker, economist at NRW-Bank based in Düsseldorf. He knows the analyses, the numbers, and he says: “Most hidden champions are created in rural areas because there is not the same pressure to size as in metropolises like Cologne.” And even more important: “The mostly family-run companies often grow in secret and focus strongly on a niche that they perfect and thus become the world market leader over the decades. This is exactly what we see in Olpe as an example.”

There used to be huts in the region around which metal construction settled. There was also a focus on mechanical engineering and the automotive sector. Unlike in the Ruhr area, most companies have not become listed conglomerates with crazy takeover battles, but have remained family-run to this day. According to Becker, this leads to a certain bond with the region: “If possible, family businesses in particular prefer to invest in Attendorn than in Philadelphia or Shenzhen,” explains the economist at NRW-Bank, explaining the growth of so many world market leaders in Olpe.