Where the shoe pinches industry

“Numerous burdens”: where the Swiss machine, electrical and metal construction industry has a hard time
Industrial companies have fewer orders and crumbling margins, sales and exports are hardly growing, and they can hardly find certain mechanics. Nevertheless, companies are also showing optimism, as most of them expect that there will be no recession.
“The economy of SMEs in the MEM industry is currently suffering from numerous burdens.” That says Jürg Marti, director of Swissmechanic, an association of the machine, electrical and metal construction industry (MEM industry).
