Wherever it says specialist lawyer, it must also contain specialist lawyer!

| The advertisement of a lawyer with the statement “specialist lawyers IT law” is misleading i. s.d. § 5 para. 1 sentence 2 no. 3 UWG a. F., if only external consultants with this qualification are available for the advertising law firm (LG Düsseldorf 1.2.23, 12 O 350/22, retrieval no. 235763 ). |

On the lawyer’s website, under the heading “Internet Law/IT Law/Online Law:” it said, among other things: “Advice Fields of our Lawyers and Specialist Lawyers IT Law”. In the opinion of the LG judges, this statement is misleading about the actual circumstances in the law firm of the respondent. Because it follows without a doubt that several specialist lawyers for IT law work in the law firm of the respondent advertised on the website. Indisputably, however, no specialist lawyer for IT law worked in the law firm.

(Communicated by Attorney Detlef Burhoff, RiOLG a.D., Leer/Augsburg)

