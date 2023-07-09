Spain rejects the sending of cluster bombs to Ukraine by the US.

The Minister of Defense of the Iberian country assured that Madrid believes that “certain weapons and bombs cannot be delivered in any case.”

Madrid “does not share” and is “against” the recent US decision to deliver cluster munitions to Ukraine, as declared this Saturday by the European country’s Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, who reiterated that it is a unilateral initiative, in which NATO does not participate.

«Spain, from the firm commitment it has with Ukraine, also has a firm commitment that certain weapons and bombs cannot be delivered under any circumstances”he pointed out, stressing that although the Slavic country is exercising “the right to legitimate defense”, it should not be done with weapons of this type.

A number of countries like Canada, Germany and Austria They expressed their rejection of sending these projectiles to kyiv considering the danger they pose to the civilian population. The three nations are part of the 123 states that in 2008 adopted a convention banning the use of cluster bombs.

US President Joe Biden said the decision on the delivery of cluster bombs to kyiv was “very difficult” but necessary because Ukrainian forces they are “running out of ammunition”. He said this is not a permanent initiative, but will be implemented until Washington “manages to produce more 155mm shells for the Ukrainians.”

From Russia they declared that the US decision is a «gesture of despair» which brings the world closer to a new world war. The Russian ambassador in the North American country, Anatoli Antonov, condemned the “inhumanity”, “brutality and cynicism” of Washington, holding it responsible for future civilian victims due to bombs of this type that do not explode.