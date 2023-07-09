Florida Universitaria Hosts Graduation Ceremony for Master of Strategic Management in Organizational Well-being with Teresa Viejo as Godmother

Florida Universitaria Hosts Graduation Ceremony for Master of Strategic Management in Organizational Well-being

Florida Universitaria recently hosted the graduation ceremony for the Master of Strategic Management in Organizational Well-being (DEBO). The ceremony was attended by acclaimed teacher, writer, and “teacher of curiosity,” Teresa Viejo, who served as the godmother for this year’s graduates. Also in attendance was Carmen Soler, the director of the master’s program, and an expert in well-being and health.

During her speech at the ceremony, Teresa Viejo congratulated the graduates and emphasized the importance of continuous learning and curiosity. She highlighted the need for individuals to have a proactive and curious behavior, seeking understanding rather than judgment.

The event provided an opportunity for the students to share inspiring testimonials about their experiences throughout their training. They also expressed their excitement about the opportunity to apply their knowledge to promote well-being in work environments.

The Master of Strategic Management in Organizational Well-being aims to provide the necessary knowledge and tools to promote initiatives in organizations that prioritize the well-being of their employees. The program offers specialized training and top-level teachers in each area, focusing on the application of methodologies such as positive psychology to enhance the quality of life and well-being of workers.

The students’ testimonials during the graduation ceremony highlighted the importance of well-being and health in the success and sustainability of organizations. One student, Martha Germán, emphasized the impact of the master’s degree on her personal growth and ability to positively influence others. Another student, Jacqueline Herrera, expressed her happiness at completing the program and the positive impact it has had on her organization’s strategy.

The master’s program aims to prepare students for current challenges and develop key skills in designing and implementing wellness programs, managing work stress, and promoting healthy lifestyles. Its success lies in its multidisciplinary approach, scientific rigor, practical learning system, and the opportunity for networking and collaboration among students.

Carmen Soler, the director of the DEBO master’s degree, expressed pride in the graduates’ accomplishments and their potential to become agents of change in organizations. She congratulated them for their dedication and outstanding achievements, which will contribute to the promotion of well-being in organizations and society as a whole.

For more information about the Master of Strategic Management in Organizational Well-being, visit the rhsaludable website.

