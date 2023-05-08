White House not inviting Mark Zuckerberg to important AI meeting

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg was not invited to a major AI event by the US government. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Biden administration met with various CEOs of technology companies to discuss AI. However, a White House official told a CNN reporter that Meta was not invited. The meeting focused on companies that are “at the forefront of AI innovation,” officials said.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was not invited to a meeting with the White House that discussed AI development.

The Biden administration on Thursday met with CEOs from companies “at the forefront of AI innovation” during regulators around world are beginning to scrutinize the new technology. OpenAI, Alphabet, Anthropic, and Microsoft are all on the White House list.

A White House official said that CNN-Reporter Donald Juddthat Meta was not invited.

“Thursday’s meeting focused on companies that are currently leaders in this space,” the official said, “especially on the consumer product side.”

The AI ​​arms race has accelerated in recent months. The release of OpenAIs ChatGPT in November sparked fierce competition with tech companies like Google, which released a rival AI chatbot, Bard, in February to keep up.

Although Meta has accelerated its own foray into AI and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in Marchstating that the company’s “largest single investment is in advancing AI,” the company’s lack of AI products makes it less visible to consumers in this space.

In February the company introduced researchers to LLaMA, a large language model similar to the GPT-4 model underlying OpenAI’s AI generative chatbot.

US government concerned about AI security

Zuckerberg has reportedly invested so heavily in AI that some analysts have expressed concern about how much the company is spending on the technology. Meta bought a lot of Nvidia chips for training new generative AI models. The chips can cost around $10,000 each.

The battle for AI supremacy has raised concerns among regulators concerned about the technology‘s risks.

On Thursday declared the White House, President Joe Biden stopped by the meeting to tell attending CEOs that they have a “fundamental responsibility to ensure their products are safe before they are deployed or released.”

Meta and the White House did not respond to a request from Business Insider.

