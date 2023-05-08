Home » Draw for Bologna with Arnautovic’s comeback
Draw for Bologna with Arnautovic’s comeback

Draw for Bologna with Arnautovic’s comeback

Team player Marko Arnautovic, who has been sidelined since mid-March with a foot injury, made his Serie A comeback for Bologna on Monday. The 34-year-old came on as a substitute in the 1-1 (1-1) draw at Sassuolo in the 68th minute. His national team colleague Stefan Posch played through as a right-back.

Sassuolo took the lead through Domenico Berardi in the 15th minute. Shortly before the break, the guests managed to equalize through Argentine Nicolas Dominguez (42′). Bologna is tenth with four laps to go.

