My recommendation today is extremely boring. Nevertheless, I think it is important to take note of this text. It is about the legislative project recently announced by the EU for a data toll. With a data toll, tech companies such as Google, Netflix and Facebook, all of which have their headquarters outside the EU, are to share in the costs of building and maintaining the EU-wide cable networks provided by the telecommunications companies. Because, according to the main argument, these big tech companies are the main users of the cable networks.

What sounds logical and fair at first glance appears to be quite problematic on closer inspection. In an article for the Wiener Standard, Mickey Manakas analyzes where the pitfalls of the EU’s approach to this legislative project lie and what questionable social effects it is likely to have. According to Manakas, the main beneficiaries of the proposed legislation will be the telecommunications companies.

As I said, it’s a rather dry article; However, the subject at stake has far-reaching social effects and consequences. That’s why I think it makes sense to keep an eye on the topic, because there’s still time to influence the EU’s legislative plans and to do something to counter the lobbying of the telecommunications companies. After Manakas, he pushed this legislative project onto the EU agenda.