Who invested millions in real estate alongside Kai Havertz and Serge Gnabry

The national football players Kai Havertz and Serge Gnabry invested in a real estate fund in which other celebrities are also involved. picture alliance / firo Sportphoto | Ralph Ibing

Kai Havertz addressed Arsenal FC fans directly. “Hey guys, it’s Kai here,” said the German international in a video that the English Premier League club shared on Wednesday evening. Havertz is moving from Chelsea to the Gunners in London. Financially, the transfer should be worthwhile for him. According to “Sport Bild”, the 24-year-old is said to have already earned 20 million euros a year at Chelsea.

Another video showed Havertz in his new Arsenal shirt with the number 29. The shirt number – “twenty-nine” in English – accompanies the striker through his rapid career. He also named several companies that work with his money after her, including Twenty9Invest GmbH.

Through this company, Havertz invested part of his millions in fees in a closed real estate fund in Germany. Another football star, Serge Gnabry from Bayern Munich, is involved in the fund. It should be a lucrative deal for the two: the fund provider is aiming for an average annual return of 15 to 17 percent.

