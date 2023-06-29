The Andes Newspaper. Accountability 2022

Accountability 2022

Diario Los Andes is a print media with regional coverage that covers the provinces of: Cotopaxi, Tungurahua, Chimborazo, Bolívar and Pastaza.

It was founded in April 1998, it is private and owned by Martha Cecilia Álvarez Tapia

Its parent company operates in the city of Riobamba, Chimborazo province, on Veloz 38 83 and Carlos Zambrano streets, it has a Web page that is: www.diariolosandes.com.ec

Your Ruc number is: 0600546378001

ORGANIZATION OF ACCOUNTABILITY

The accountability process of Diario Los Andes has been organized following the guidelines of the Council for Citizen Participation and Social Control. The 4 proposed phases have been fully respected.

In accordance with article 90 of the Organic Law of Citizen Participation, the following are obliged to render accounts: the State authorities, elected or freely removed, legal representatives of public companies or legal entities of the private sector that manage public funds or develop activities of public interest and social media.

Accountability is a participatory process that aims to provide information about the management carried out as a means of communication in what has to do with the communication project of the medium and its compliance, in a transparent manner.

It is a space open to dialogue with citizens in an effort to receive concerns and communication needs of the community to include them in the plan under construction for the following year. For this reason, we invite all those who are currently participating in this deliberative event to actively participate by presenting their concerns at the end, when the conversation with the community opens.

The citizen participation mechanism that we are using for this event is the Public Hearing, through digital media.

Your participation will enrich our horizons and allow us to improve to serve you more efficiently.

COMMUNICATION PROJECT AND FULFILLMENT OF OBJECTIVES

Diario Los Andes during the year 2022 circulates in print and digitally, it is present in a specialized way in the social networks of

You tube: Los Andes Regional Newspaper

Facebook: Los Andes Regional Newspaper

Twitter: daily_los andes

Instagram: @andesdiario

The printed medium is tabloid size: 29.4 x 39 cm. It has 10 pages with well-defined sections, its circulation is daily from Wednesday to Sunday. On Mondays and Tuesdays we present special digital editions.

Los Andes produces a variety of communication products that pursue different objectives, however, all of them seek to inform and offer high-quality specialized content to enhance the educational and cultural aspect of the community, as well as the analysis of the facts that are building the history of Ecuador. .

STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES:

Present daily truthful, contrasted, precise and contextualized information that is as complete, interesting, current and of high quality as possible, in such a way that it helps the reader to understand reality and to form their own criteria.

Focus the informative action of the newspaper in the central zone of the country to enhance the sense of belonging of the citizens, present a shared reality and raise awareness about the problems of these provinces.

Maintain the independence and non-manipulation of the news to guarantee the rights of readers.

Strengthen and expand the digital area to go hand in hand with technological advances, new audience trends and to democratize information.

PRODUCTS COMMUNICATIONSNAMEFREQUENCYAPPROACHDESCRIPTION1. NoticiaNotatorial photoCitizen journalismThe photo notes on the front page of the newspaper about the event in the center of the country2.Printed magazineZona CentroanualInteraction of the medium with the citizenryMagazine that includes current affairs in the center of the country to treat them from a journalistic analysis point of view3.Magazine printedRiobambaannualInteraction of the medium with the citizenryMagazine that includes current issues in Riobamba to treat them from a journalistic analysis point of view.4. Audiovisual program Bi-weekly Business Agenda Interaction of the media with the community Audiovisual program that promotes companies and publicizes their success story. 5. Audiovisual program Open Dialogue Weekly Interaction of the media with the community Audiovisual program that deals with current issues with expert guests in different areas 6. News Los Andes tells you daily Dialogue Interculturalism and the organization of collectivesNews related to interculturality and society in general7.InterviewThe weekly interviewInteraction of the medium with the communitySpace for interviews with political and social actors at the national level but above all from the center of the country8. FestivalFestival de los AndesannualMedia interaction with the communityMassive event. Music festival, presents various musical genres9. Audiovisual programmeCentral DeportivaannualInteraction between the medium and the communitySpecial organized for the World Cup in Qatar

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The Financial Statements of the Independent Regional Newspaper Los Andes, were prepared applying IFRSs, International Financial Reporting Standards and IAS International Accounting Standards in force, as well as internal control processes, the application of reasonable accounting principles and policies.

Current Labor and Tax obligations have been met.

A summary of the Balance Sheet is presented as of December 31, 2022.

Los assets represent the total balance of resources available to the Newspaper to carry out its operations, both money in cash, money in Banks, values ​​in inventories, etc.

He passive It is the total balance of debts and obligations that the Newspaper must comply with its Suppliers, Employees and Control Entities such as the IESS and SRI, as well as provision for future expenses.

He patrimony of the Journal is the difference between total assets minus total liabilities and is constituted in the value of own funds.

ALVAREZ TAPIA MARTHA CECILIA RUC: 0600546378001 BALANCE GENERAL AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022 EXPRESSED IN AMERICAN DOLLARS ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents1,201.49Accounts and notes receivable30,469.68Property, plant and equipment2,437.44Other Assets49,880.18total assets83.988,79 PASSIVES Suppliers30,789.40 Advance Taxes5,572.55 Social Benefits Payable77,488.56 Other Liabilities13,729.79Total Liabilities127.580,30 PATRIMONY Accumulated Results43,591.51Total assets43.591,51

REGARDING PUBLIC PROCUREMENT

They have hired Diario Los Andes, in various public procurement processes that are detailed below:

Special RegimeDirect ContractingPublicationsQuotationsOthers

Contracting Public Institutions:

House of Culture of ChimborazoZonal Coordination MAGAPZonal Coordination of HealthZonal Coordination MIPROZonal Coordination of the Ministry of Foreign RelationsZonal Coordination of the Ministry of TourismNational Electoral CouncilDistrict Directorates of EducationDistrict Directorates MIESDistrict Directorates of HealthDistrict Directorates of the EnvironmentDistrict Directorates of EducationProvincial Directorates of the National Council of the JudiciaryProvincial Directorates of Transportation and Public WorksPublic Municipal Drinking Water CompaniesAutonomous Decentralized Municipal GovernmentsAutonomous Decentralized Provincial GovernmentsDecentralized Autonomous Autonomous Rural Parochial GovernmentsProvincial Governments

TRANSPARENCY AND ACCESS TO INFORMATION ON INSTITUTIONAL MANAGEMENT AND ACCOUNTABILITY

The person responsible for the accountability process of Diario Los Andes is Dr. Lorena Freire.

The person responsible for the Record of the accountability report in the system of the Council for Citizen Participation and Social Control is Eng. Mattia Campanella

The pertinent documentation of this accountability can be found on our website: www.diariolosandes.com.ec, in the section corresponding to ACCOUNTABILITY 2022

Likewise, on the same Web page it will be possible to access our code of ethics, built based on journalistic ethics and the pertinent legal provisions.

The newspaper, as a written means of communication, has its style manual that establishes clear details regarding the coherence and cohesion that should prevail in the newsroom of all sections and, for their part, our opinion columnists take care to do so taking into account account these and other language properties to offer our readers and advertisers a communication product in line with current trends and their expectations.

