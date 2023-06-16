Who is allowed to build wind farms in the North and Baltic Seas?

It is now high noon in the bidding process for the 7 gigawatts of land that has not been pre-examined. The bidding period ended on June 1 – and in fact there were probably several interested parties who submitted so-called zero-cent offers. To explain: So far, the procedure has been such that the offers were above the zero limit. One interested operator said: Okay, I’ll build the wind farm if, for example, I get at least five cents for every kilowatt hour of electricity if I later sell the electricity. If the price fell to three cents, say on the spot market, the government would make up the difference, which is two cents. With this “sliding market premium”, the federal government has created investment security and investment incentives.

Apparently, however, many bidders are now of the opinion that they no longer need the corresponding collateral. That’s why they submitted the zero-cent offers. It is not entirely clear which bidders are involved. But one can assume that giants like RWE or EnBW bid, but also specialists in renewable energies such as the Danish group Orsted.