Who is Linda Yaccarino, the new CEO of Twitter. And why Tesla celebrates on the Stock Exchange

Listen to the audio version of the article

A few months behind schedule, Elon Musk announces his step back from the post of CEO of Twitter. The boss of Tesla had asked his followers to express themselves on this opportunity last December, and a very clear result had come from the survey: he is finding another CEO. Now, after months of silence, the step is concrete. Musk is in fact in talks to hire Linda Yaccarino, head of advertising at NBCUniversal, as the new chief executive officer of Twitter.

Without officially naming a successor, Musk wrote on Twitter: “I am thrilled to announce that I have hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. It will start in about 6 weeks ».

The first to come up with Linda Yaccarino’s name were those of the Wall Street Journal. Musk and Yaccarino recently appeared together at a conference in Miami where they gave a keynote speech titled “Twitter 2.0: From Conversations to Partnerships.”

Who is Linda Yaccarino

But who is the new CEO of Twitter? Linda Yaccarino is a business executive, currently president of advertising sales and partnerships at NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment company owned by Comcast. In the United States, she is considered a leading figure in the advertising and media industry, and she has spearheaded major business initiatives and advertising partnerships. You played a key role in transforming NBCUniversal into an entertainment company. Prior to joining NBCUniversal in 2011, Yaccarino worked for a variety of media companies, including Turner Broadcasting, MTV Networks, and ad agencies such as WPP Group. Within 6 weeks she will become CEO of Twitter, and her curriculum vitae tells how much Musk points decisively to advertising revenue for the coffers of the social network.

Tesla soars on the stock market

It should be said that Musk’s step back comes as Tesla shareholders are putting increasing pressure on Musk himself to turn his attention back to the electric car company, whose shares have fallen 30% in the past year. And it’s no coincidence, then, that Tesla’s shares jumped about 4% on the news that Musk will step down from running Twitter.