Hakikomori syndrome symptoms | Magazine

Do you know what hikikomori syndrome is and how widespread it can be, especially among young people?

Deadline hikikomori originated in Japan in the 60s of the last century. However, even 60 years later, it has not been eradicated, but on the contrary – it is spreading more and more intensively. By the way, hikikomori in translation means pulling inward, restriction.

This Japanese name describes young people who refuse all social contacts and do not leave the house and the Internet is their only window to the world. It mostly affects adolescents who isolate themselves from the outside world and is not recognized as a clinical diagnosis. The greatest concern is the effect on mental health, especially among young people who are still developing.

Japan’s Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare has previously defined haikikimori as a condition that affects individuals who they refuse to leave the house, do not go to school and do not work. Also, they are very distant from the environment, society, and even family for more than six months. It is worrying that this phenomenon has not only spread within Japan, but has largely crossed its borders and affected other countries and continents. The first European country affected by hakikomori is Italy. A study in Pisa revealed that it is young people between the ages of 14 and 25 who are unable to leave their house or room for ten years, reports RTS.

“These young people are not in contact with their peers, they are not able to create friendships because they feel pressure, they feel that they are exposed to criticism because of their appearance, but not because of their actual appearance but because of the image they have of themselves. They feel that they are invisible and insignificant in the eyes of others, so some of them want to shock with tattoos all over their body, piercings, flashy hair color, so as not to be noticed,” says Italian psychologist Leopoldo Grosso.

As he continues, today’s society is difficult for young people, they are not able to withstand the rhythm, comparisons and look for a space where they will no longer have to compare themselves with others, they feel a lot of shame because they are not adapted, so they actually hide from others. What is very surprising is that in Japan parents do not even see hakikomori children, they just leave a tray of food in front of their door…

Psychologist, Vishnu Pria Bagirat, said that hikikomori can be caused by various factors such as social anxiety, depression, academic pressure and bullying. It is often accompanied by other mental health problems such as depression and anxiety disorders. Having a significant impact on both individuals and society as a whole, hikikomori people may later have trouble reintegrating into society.

Several factors have contributed to the high prevalence of hikikomori in Japan. According to a psychologist, the rise of hikikomori it is related to the decline of traditional family structures and community ties, as well as the pressures of a highly competitive education system. It is also believed that certain personality traits are capable of increasing the risk of being affected by this syndrome. This includes shyness or a lack of assertiveness. Dr. Rachna Khana Singh points out that in order to prevent and solve hikikomori, it is necessary to deal with it the main causes of social isolation:

“Providing support and resources for individuals struggling with anxiety or depression can help prevent the onset of social withdrawal. Governments and private organizations need to be more proactive in managing employee stress by providing them with flexibility and autonomy. Mental health education programs and initiatives that encourage open communication about mental health can also help reduce the stigma associated with seeking help,” advises this doctor.

