The National Bank justifies the end of CS and raises interest rates again – who will benefit and who won’t The Swiss National Bank appeared before the world public today. And says what would have been irresponsible.

Asked: The three-man leadership of the Swiss National Bank had a lot to explain. Image: Michael Buholzer / Keystone

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) usually only uses its situation assessments to explain its monetary policy. This time, however, she had to justify an interest rate decision and at the same time the historic takeover of Credit Suisse by her competitor UBS. This will create a megabank whose balance sheet will be twice the annual Swiss economic output. A giant.