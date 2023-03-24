The host of Zadruga Ivana Šopić finally boasted that she has a new boyfriend and showed who kisses and hugs her while she dedicates a love song to him.

Source: Instagram/sopicka_

She was posing smiling in the arms of her new boyfriendbut she still didn’t reveal his identity, and she published the love moments on Instagram with Dino Merlin’s song “How can I tell you”.

She made it clear that she was head over heels in love and happy in a new relationship, after recently the participant of the Cooperative, Bojan Simić, stated that he had an affair with the presenter, but she strongly denied all this. It was not revealed whether she was already in a new relationship then, because she did not talk about her emotional status until today, but she did about her former powers.

