Home Business “Whoever smears is just a criminal”. Brothers of Italy attacks Schlein
Business

“Whoever smears is just a criminal”. Brothers of Italy attacks Schlein

by admin
“Whoever smears is just a criminal”. Brothers of Italy attacks Schlein

Donzelli: “I’m sorry Schlein, it’s not a matter of finger and moon: whoever fills Palazzo Vecchio with paint buckets is a criminal and also an environmental criminal, because it will take a lot of water to clean…”

The controversy surrounding Elly Schlein is mounting. The secretary of the Pd in ​​fact affirmed that we need to dialogue with the environmental activists who tarnish the artistic heritage of our country. For the secretary of the Pd with the vandals you have to sit down at a table and negotiate. Words, those of Schlein, which have unleashed a real political earthquake. Already yesterday Matthew Renzi pointed the finger at the secretary of the Democratic Party: “Elly Schlein said that those who defile the buildings of the institutions must be listened to because they ask to listen to science.

Whoever defaced Palazzo Vecchio is not a follower of science: he is a vandal who harms the culture, beauty and identity of a people. Those who vandalize art don’t deserve to be listened to: they deserve to be punished”. And today to make matters worse is John Donzelli by Brothers of Italy who gives a lesson to the dem leader: “It is not good for the environment to dirty monuments and works of art.

I’m sorry Schlein, it’s not a matter of finger and moon: whoever fills Palazzo Vecchio with paint buckets is a criminal and also an environmental criminal, because it will take a lot of water to clean…”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Xinwangda 50GWh power battery project landed in Yiwu

You may also like

Between war in Ukraine and water crisis: Affaritaliani.it...

Comdirect: transfer securities and collect €1100 bonus!

Domenica In, embarrassment for Venier. Zanicchi: “I come...

Pet Business – Cats: A Boom Without End...

School, the teacher tutor project starts: 150 million...

West reacts calmly to Moscow’s plan in Belarus

Ukrainian war, 10 Russian oligarchs to the TAR...

Silicon Valley Bank: This is how employees experienced...

CS takeover by UBS – Colm Kelleher –...

Super Enalotto, play 2 euros online and win...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy