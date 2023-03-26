Donzelli: “I’m sorry Schlein, it’s not a matter of finger and moon: whoever fills Palazzo Vecchio with paint buckets is a criminal and also an environmental criminal, because it will take a lot of water to clean…”

The controversy surrounding Elly Schlein is mounting. The secretary of the Pd in ​​fact affirmed that we need to dialogue with the environmental activists who tarnish the artistic heritage of our country. For the secretary of the Pd with the vandals you have to sit down at a table and negotiate. Words, those of Schlein, which have unleashed a real political earthquake. Already yesterday Matthew Renzi pointed the finger at the secretary of the Democratic Party: “Elly Schlein said that those who defile the buildings of the institutions must be listened to because they ask to listen to science.

Whoever defaced Palazzo Vecchio is not a follower of science: he is a vandal who harms the culture, beauty and identity of a people. Those who vandalize art don’t deserve to be listened to: they deserve to be punished”. And today to make matters worse is John Donzelli by Brothers of Italy who gives a lesson to the dem leader: “It is not good for the environment to dirty monuments and works of art.

I’m sorry Schlein, it’s not a matter of finger and moon: whoever fills Palazzo Vecchio with paint buckets is a criminal and also an environmental criminal, because it will take a lot of water to clean…”.

