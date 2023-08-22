Why are airlines in Germany so expensive?

Finally, the consumer advice center suggests surfing anonymously. An example of this is the TOR browser, where “TOR” stands for “The Onion Router”. This project enables users to browse the Internet anonymously by not sending requests directly to servers, but passing them through at least three intermediate stations. Cookies are automatically deleted after each session. To use this, all you have to do is install the browser. However, longer loading times in the TOR browser are to be expected since the data is routed via such intricate paths.

