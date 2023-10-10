Why Ernst 2023 was difficult

1. With a share of 46 percent, winter wheat is the most important grain crop in Germany. But the harvested amount of the golden gift is shrinking.

2. Germany imports significantly more fruit and vegetables than is harvested here. Spain is the most important country of origin.

3. The apple is by far the most harvested tree fruit in Germany. But wet, cold weather during flowering will make the 2023 harvest less magnificent.

4. There are fewer and fewer agricultural businesses in Germany – but more and more farmers are turning to organic farming.

