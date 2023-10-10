Pokémon “TRICK OR TRADE” is back again this year!

After the success achieved last year, The Pokémon Company returns to propose the scariest collection of the year for Halloween: Pokémon Trick or Trade!

The collection can be purchased in the format of BOOster Bundle containing 50 mini packs, with 3 cards each and are currently sold at the price of $20 (the price has increased by $5 compared to last year since the BOOster Bundle went from containing 40 packs to 50!)

The expansion mascots for this year are Mimikyu and the inevitable Pikachu, depicted both on the external packaging of the Booster Bundle and on each package. In this illustration we see little Pikachu appearing visibly terrified at the sight of his ghostly clone Mimikyu, in perfect Halloween style!

On the back of each sachet there is the following sentence:

What Pokémon Surprises Hide Inside?

Halloween night is filled with frightful delight as ghostly Pokémon and their friends join the fun! Gengar, Mimikyu, Polteageist, Greavard and a horde of other shadowy Pokémon bring trick or treats for the spookiest celebration of the year-and Pikachu’s tagging along, too!

The set Trick or Trade It is made up of 30 cards in total. These are reprints of cards featuring “ghostly” Pokémon protagonists already present in the old Sword and Shield expansions, with the addition this year of the new expansions from the Scarlet and Violet era, recognizable by the new silver border.

These cards bear the logo that identifies their expansion of origin and are also embellished with a special pictogram depicting a Pikachu-shaped pumpkin, inserted in the lower right corner of the artwork (which makes them even more attractive for collectors).

Ten of these are holographic: Trevenant, Houndoom, Gengar, Chandelure, Dusknoir, Pikachu, Specter, Mimikyu and Houndstone.

The interesting aspect of this “expansion” is that with the purchase of a single BOOster Bundle you can already complete the collection. Unfortunately, this set, again this year, was only marketed in English and did not arrive in Italy (although it can still be purchased through some retailers).

Let’s hope that next year they will invent something for Italy too!

And you, did you already know this set?

Until next time!

Laura Villa

(@la_casa_di_pikachu)

