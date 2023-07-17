Home » Why it’s worth it for buyers in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Business

Why it’s worth it for buyers in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina

by admin
Why it’s worth it for buyers in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina

House by the sea

The Adriatic is not only popular with tourists.

(Photo: IMAGO/ingimage)

Cologne A short journey, right by the sea, and all that for prices per square meter that are not yet exorbitant compared to other regions – that still exists in Europe in the south-eastern regions.

Buying a holiday home in Croatia: a popular holiday home with tax benefits for landlords

Croatia is a popular tourist destination. In addition to the quiet corners, there are now also party strongholds such as the coastal town of Vodice 100 kilometers north-west of Split, international festivals and Instagram hotspots. Entry into the European Union (EU) in 2013 gave a major boost to tourism.

In addition, the euro was introduced as the official means of payment at the beginning of 2023 and Croatia became part of the Schengen area. Those arriving from the EU do not have to expect long waiting times and controls.

Read on now

Get access to this and every other article in the

Web and in our app free of charge for 4 weeks.

Further

Read on now

Get access to this and every other article in the

web and in our app.

Further

See also  so the remaining civilians survive under Russian bombs and snow- Corriere TV

You may also like

Financial literacy about the stock market and the...

Beat the Heat with the Taurus Babel Invisible...

Electric cars, how many problems. Stink, noise and...

UK Pound Faces Test of June CPI Data:...

Lower inflation expected in many parts of the...

Beijing’s challenges on growth and unemployment

You can improve your Schufa score with very...

Tir jumps the roadway on the A8: three...

Foreign trade: Upper Austria remains export champion |...

Stay Cool This Summer with the Xiaomi PRO...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy