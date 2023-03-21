Above all, the ChatGPT developer is concerned about the possible spread of incorrect information. Also: Amazon is cutting another 9,000 jobs and VW doesn’t want to miss the “gold rush” in the USA.

Sam Altman fears the abuse of AI technology by authoritarian regimes. Kimberly White/Getty Images for GLAAD

Sam AltmanCEO of ChatGPT Developers OpenAI, is “a bit afraid” of artificial intelligence (AI) himself, as he said in an interview with the US broadcaster ABC News. What worries him most is the impact technology could have on working people, the outcome of elections and the spread of disinformation. “I think people really have fun with it [ChatGPT]’ Altman said in an interview. But mixed with his excitement about the transformative potential of AI technology is concern that authoritarian regimes could develop competing AI technologies and abuse them.

For example, the Chinese technology company Baidu already presented a ChatGPT competitor called Ernie Bot. And years before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that whoever becomes the leader in AI technology will be “the ruler of the world.” Altman called the comment “terrifying.” [Mehr bei ABC News und CNBC]

On start-up scene: For our podcast “So geht Startup” we have the founder Anna von Hellberg von Miio’s Motel brought in front of the microphone. With her startup she sells hipster ceramics and has triggered a real hype. The annual turnover of the young Munich company was recently in the eight-digit range. You can find out how the founder did it in our podcast today. [Mehr bei Gründerszene]

Amazon will cut 9,000 more jobs. Among the affected employees are also employees from the field of cloud computing and the advertising business. CEO Andy Jassy wrote in a statement that the company has hired a significant number of people in recent years. Now, however, the e-commerce group has to implement savings in order to react to the “uncertain economy”. During a previous round of layoffs, 18,000 employees had to leave the company. [Mehr bei Wall Street Journal]

Volkswagen is building a $2 billion factory in South Carolina for its new Scout brand. The German carmaker cited the lucrative new US incentives for manufacturers of electric vehicles as the reason. “We see it a bit like the gold rush, simplistic,” said Scott Keogh, Scout’s CEO. Keogh compared the California Gold Rush of 1849 to the new federal law, the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides incentives for domestically produced electric vehicles. “There’s never been a better time to build a factory in America,” Keogh said. [Mehr bei Bloomberg]

Biontech expands its product development in the field of cancer therapies. The Mainz-based biotech company is taking over the worldwide rights to a potential cancer immunotherapy for an upfront payment of 200 million US dollars. This was made by the private US company OncoC4 developed. [Mehr bei Handelsblatt]

Die Flagstar Bank has agreed to a deal with the US deposit insurance FDIC and takes over most of the insolvent Signature Bank. However, the deal does not include around $4 billion from the bank’s crypto business. Signature was taken over by New York state regulators last week and placed under receivership with the FDIC. The bank had a significant crypto business with clients like Coinbase and Gemini and operated a 24/7 blockchain payment network called Signet. [Mehr bei The Information]

Microsofts Speech Recognition subsidiary, Nuance Communications, announced a new medical application on Monday: Dragon Ambient Experience (DAX) Express is intended to create clinical notes for medical staff and thus reduce the administrative burden for doctors. The technology is based on artificial intelligence (AI). OpenAI's latest model, GPT-4, is also involved. Microsoft acquired Nuance in 2021 for around $16 billion.

Our reading tip on the start-up scene: Tim Dettmann used to play badminton as a professional. Today he networks amateur athletes and trainers for circuit training in the park and in the hall. Over 70,000 amateur athletes use Dettmann's sports app Beat 81 currently active.

