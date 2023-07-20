Home » Why Peter Altmaier supports his predecessor
Business

Why Peter Altmaier supports his predecessor

by admin
Why Peter Altmaier supports his predecessor

Altmaier thus supports the course of his Green successor, who not only wants to promote strategically important industrial settlements, but also promotes a reduced industrial electricity price within the traffic light coalition in order to support energy-intensive companies: “It is to be welcomed that Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck is continuing and developing the industrial policy of the previous government. And it would be desirable that the coalition partners would also join in,” writes Altmaier in WirtschaftsWoche. “Five years ago, industrial policy in Germany was often still a dirty word. Today, many recognize that in the future there will be no way around a prudent policy of safeguarding locations if we want to avoid deindustrialization and social decline.”

Also read: Why Peter Altmaier agrees with his successor’s course

See also  Cantons call on SBB to save

You may also like

Pnrr, the third installment is unlocked. Agreement between...

Analyst: There’s only one reason to buy Tesla...

Resolution 20 of 07/18/2023 – Appointment of Embassy...

Effective Carpet Cleaning Techniques for Removing Stubborn Stains

Checking accounts & time deposits: German deposits are...

Beware of New Social Media Scam Selling Fake...

Ita, shock at the top. CEO Lazzerini out

The fight against account sharing pays off –...

East Africa: situation of displaced persons due to...

After Frank Thelen’s Neufund bankruptcy: Tokenize offers ESOP...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy