Why Peter Altmaier supports his predecessor

Altmaier thus supports the course of his Green successor, who not only wants to promote strategically important industrial settlements, but also promotes a reduced industrial electricity price within the traffic light coalition in order to support energy-intensive companies: “It is to be welcomed that Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck is continuing and developing the industrial policy of the previous government. And it would be desirable that the coalition partners would also join in,” writes Altmaier in WirtschaftsWoche. “Five years ago, industrial policy in Germany was often still a dirty word. Today, many recognize that in the future there will be no way around a prudent policy of safeguarding locations if we want to avoid deindustrialization and social decline.”

