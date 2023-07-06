Home » Will Berlusconi, control of Fininvest to Marina and Pier Silvio
Business

MILANO – Going to Marina and Pier Silvio, the first children of Silvio Berlusconi, joint control of the family safe, Fininvest. This is what is set out in the will of the founder of Forza Italia, who passed away on 12 June.

In the document, the former Knight indeed decided to assign the entire share of the assets available to his first children, which therefore concerns not only the holding company that oversees the listed companies (Mfe 50%, Mondadori 53%, Mediolanum 30%) but also the companies under which the villas and real estate properties are located.

