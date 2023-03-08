5
- Will the 50 basis point rate hike window be reopened?Dollar soars, U.S. stocks tumble, Powell says Fed may speed up rate hikes Securities Times
- Powell: Higher-than-expected inflationary pressures may speed up pace of rate hikes world
- The probability of the Fed raising interest rates by 50BP in March soared to 70%!The central parity of RMB was reported at 6.9525, down 369 points Sina
- Yingwei’s financial market express: Powell hints that interest rates may be raised by 0.5% in March, and Wall Street suffers double kills in stocks and debts! Provided by Investing.com Yingwei Caiqing
- Financial Breakfast on March 8: Powell hints that terminal interest rates will be higher, the dollar jumps to a new three-month high – yqqlm Huitong.com
