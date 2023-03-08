Home Business Talk like Telekom boss Höttges? You can too!
Business

Talk like Telekom boss Höttges? You can too!

by admin
Talk like Telekom boss Höttges? You can too!

Another break with convention. How did we learn? “Don’t always say house, sometimes say building. Use synonyms.” Yes, that loosens things up. But if you want to anchor your audience, also create a rail of recurring words.
Don’t even talk about motive, then drive, then motivation, then chapter, then section, then aspect, then customer, then buyer, then client.
Instead, choose a term and let it keep coming back. It is the many small orientation aids that fire up your powers of persuasion.

Also read: This is how you confidently answer tough questions

You can also raise a term to the icon of your presentation. Like a running gag. Höttges from Telekom, for example, once used the word “stable” throughout his appearance.
The T remains stable, anchor of stability, stable network, stable finances, stable because of the digital expansion, stable supply chains.

See also  Amplifon: revenues at € 502.5 million, EBITDA up by 14.6%

You may also like

Batteries, Volkswagen poised between Europe and the USA....

Invest money: This is how a mathematician made...

When women take a step back

Will the 50 basis point rate hike window...

Btp Italia, orders at 7 billion. Five questions...

Twitter employees only knew after days that he...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, March 8th. Weak stock prices...

Haval’s first large SUV P04 official image released,...

Why advancement is important for every employee

Resolution 20 of 02/15/2023 – Authorization of spending...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy