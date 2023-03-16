Murder Willy, Bianchi brothers on trial for “torture”. The new case

New process by and White brothers. I due killer Of Willy Monteirothe boy killed at Colleferrofor which they were convicted all’ergastolo in the first instance, they will have to go back to the bar for a new legal proceeding. The power of attorney of Velletri – we read in La Repubblica – ordered their summons and the first hearing of the trial will be held on June 13th. She had been the one to lodge a complaint the Enpareferring to two episodes distinct that had a central one sheep it’s a bird. During the investigation into Willy’s murder, in fact, the carabinieri had found the smartphone of the two brothers of Artena some video in which they were filmed while you they raged on the two animalsprima torturandoli and then killing them with blows of rifle.

For i prosecutors the Bianchi brothers, passionate about mixed martial arts“they stood training a kill“. And to do so they targeted more fragile and weak creatures on which they vented theirs brutalityfilming the scene and then bragging about it then with friends in chat. “The Public Prosecutor’s Office in the summons for trial of the two defendants – reports the Enpa – recognized the cruelty with which they caused the death of the sheep and the bird”. With the dissemination of the news of the discovery of the videos, the animal rights protection associations had invited the prosecutors to refer them to trialrelaunching the appeal to tighten the penalties for this type of crime, currently punished with imprisonment for three months a eighteen months or with the a fine of 5,000 to 30,000 euro.

