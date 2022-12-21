Recently, according to the feedback of some Win11 users, when upgrading KB5021255 (applicable to 22H2) or KB5021234 (applicable to 21H2) December cumulative update, the system may experience serious problems.

According to feedback,Some users of AMD CPU, after the upgrade, have been stuck for several minutes, and there are obvious performance problems.

However, the triggering mechanism of this problem is not yet clear, even if the same processor is used, there are users who are not affected.

In addition to the freezing problem encountered by AMD users, there are no less than users who directly cannot complete the update smoothly.

According to feedback, when some users try to download cumulative updates,An installation error message appears, error code 0x800f081f, and will roll back to the previous versionbut no further details are provided.

And even if the update is successfully completed, there is no stuck problem, which does not mean that you can sit back and relax.

Some users found that after the upgrade is complete,Third-party taskbar modifiers such as ExplorerPatcher will not function properlyif the user tries to click the icon, the corresponding menu will probably not pop up.

Faced with this situation, users can only uninstall the taskbar modification program that caused the problem first, and then install it after Daai Microsoft fixes the bug.

Currently,Microsoft has yet to respond to several serious issues with this Windows 11 cumulative update.