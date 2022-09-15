Home Business “Wine like cigarettes”, the WHO condemnation: harmful to health
“Wine like cigarettes”, the WHO condemnation: harmful to health

"Wine like cigarettes", the WHO condemnation: harmful to health

What so many feared is becoming reality. A new prohibitionism is born in Europe that condemns alcohol and alcoholic products without distinguishing between types (i.e. differentiating spirits from wine or beer) and methods of consumption, thus treating moderate consumption and abuse with the same hard yardstick.

The World Health Organization (WHO) – Europe Region, adopted yesterday in Tel Aviv – among other things without any contrary position on the part of Italian and European representatives – the document “European framework for action on alcohol 2022-2025 “.

The coup de hand

A document that differs greatly from what is instead envisaged by the Global alcohol strategy approved last May by the WHO itself and by the vote on the Cancer plan by the European Parliament. The latter documents that had emphasized the need to focus action on the harmful use of alcohol.

The complaint comes from the Unione Italiana Vini according to which “the guidelines, accepted in full and without opposition, provide for a fight against the consumption of alcohol as a priority for action, with the aim of reducing per capita consumption by 10% by 2025 “. That is, tomorrow.

7 billion euro sector

“A measure – continue the Uiv – which is equivalent to an ax on the world of wine and which marks the beginning of a new wave of prohibition for a sector of Made in Italy that boasts an export of over 7 billion euros and occupies 1, 2 million people in Italy “.

