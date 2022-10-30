Wingtech released the third quarter report of 2022,In the first three quarters, the operating income was 42.085 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 8.90%; Net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies after deducting non-recurring gains and losses was 1.957 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1.22%. The net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies after deducting non-recurring gains and losses in the third quarter was 795 million yuan, an increase of 50.23% from the previous quarter.

Notably,Wingtech’s semiconductor business achieved operating income of 4.289 billion yuan and net profit of 1.010 billion yuan in the third quarter, reaching the highest level in the history of a single quarter。

In terms of semiconductor business, the financial report shows that in the first three quarters, Wingtech’s semiconductor business revenue and profit continued to increase year-on-year and month-on-month. The operating income in the first, second and third quarters was 3.697 billion yuan, 3.962 billion yuan, 4.289 billion yuan, with net profits of 854 million yuan, 872 million yuan and 1.010 billion yuan respectively.

On October 24, Wingtech announced that its subsidiary Nexperia Semiconductor (China) Co., Ltd. and the People’s Government of Huangjiang Town, Dongguan City signed the “Anshi Semiconductor (China) Co., Ltd. Packaging and Testing Plant Expansion Project Investment Agreement”. The total investment of the project is about 3 billion yuan, and the industry content includes but not limited to discrete devices, analog & logic ICs, and power MOSFETs. It is understood that the packaging and testing plant is currently the world‘s largest small-signal component factory, with an annual output of more than 50 billion.

In addition, the financial report disclosed that Nexperia Malaysia’s Seremban packaging and testing plant has started a substantial expansion of production in December last year. After the expansion, the production capacity will increase by 25 billion; The automotive-grade fab is accelerating; Nexperia’s new 8-inch wafer production line in Hamburg, Germany, has been successfully put into operation.

In terms of product integration business, in the first three quarters, Wingtech’s product integration business achieved an operating income of 28.109 billion yuan, a gross profit margin of 8.7%, and a net loss of 404 million yuan, of which the third quarter had a net loss of 188 million yuan. Wingtech said that in the face of the sluggish demand in the consumer electronics market, the company actively expands its international customers, deploys AIoT, servers, automotive electronics, laptops and other fields to open up future growth space.

In the optical module business, the net loss in the first three quarters was 34 million yuan, of which the net loss attributable to shareholders of listed companies was 24 million yuan. Wingtech said that the optical module business strives to improve management efficiency and continues to promote new projects. Previously, the company’s semi-annual report disclosed that the verification and promotion of new models of its optical module business is going smoothly, which will further deepen the cooperative relationship with specific customers; at the same time, it is also further promoting its advanced technology products in automotive optics, laptops, ODM mobile phones. applications in other fields to create new growth points.

from TechWeb