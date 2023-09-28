Winner of $1.6 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot in Florida Claims Prize and Remains Anonymous

By Freida Frisaro – The Associated Press

The person who won $1.6 billion in August’s Mega Millions lottery in Florida—the third largest prize in U.S. history—came forward to claim his prize, authorities reported Wednesday.

Under a new law in Florida, the winner’s name remains anonymous for 90 days since the prize is claimed, which in this case was September 25, lottery authorities indicated in an email.

It was not immediately clear if the person opted for a one-time payment. In Florida, winners must claim the lump sum within 60 days of the drawing. They have up to 180 days if they choose to opt for an annuity, which is paid in 30 annual installments. The jackpot is also subject to federal taxes. There are no state income taxes in Florida.

The winning ticket was sold at a Publix supermarket in Neptune Beach, a city near Jacksonville. The winning numbers on August 8 were: 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and the Mega Ball was 14. The store where the ticket was sold opened just a couple of months ago and has a space called POURS, where customers can have a beer or a coffee.

In its entire history, Mega Millions has had five prizes of more than $1 billion.

The largest jackpot in US lottery history was a Powerball ticket in California worth $2.04 billion in the November 8, 2022 drawing.

The next largest prize was also a Powerball prize of $1.586 billion on January 13, 2016. It was split between 3 tickets sold in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

The Mega Millions Florida jackpot ranks third. The fourth, fifth and sixth largest jackpots were also Mega Millions prizes, with $1.537 billion going to a single winner in South Carolina on October 23, 2018; $1.35 billion in Maine on January 13, 2023; and $1.337 billion in Illinois on July 29, 2022.

The $1.35 billion Mega Millions winner from Maine collected the prize in February and chose to remain anonymous. He cashed the option in cash with a limited liability company, LaKoma Island Investments LLC, Maine State Lottery officials said.

Historically, most winners have chosen to receive the prize as a one-time payment, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. Sometimes they opt for the annuity, including the Virginia jackpot winner from the drawing on March 4, 2023. That winner, whose name remains anonymous under Virginia law, chose a $156.7 million annuity. Before that, the last time a Powerball winner opted for the annuity was in 2014.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, plus Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands.

