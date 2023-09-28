Pachacútec: The Improbable School – A Culinary Oasis in Lima’s Desert

For sixteen years, a warehouse located in a desert overlooking the sea in Lima, Peru has been a renowned educational institution for aspiring chefs. Pachacútec, as it is called, has been hailed by industry leaders as an “oasis of culinary knowledge” and a “laboratory” for young talent. Founded in 2007 by renowned chef Gastón Acurio, the school has become a breeding ground for some of the most promising Peruvian chefs of recent generations.

Inspired by the success stories of Pachacútec, Acurio had long considered bringing the school’s stories to the big screen. After watching an episode of the TV series Street Food: USA in 2022, he found the director who could encompass the creative genius needed for the project in Mariano Carranza. Carranza, a Peruvian living in the United States with a background in diverse documentaries, was selected to direct and produce the film.

The film, titled “Pachacutec, the improbable school,” follows the journeys of three Pachacútec graduates who have found success in the culinary world. The protagonists include Jhosmery Cáceres, a master pastry chef in San Francisco; Gerson Atalaya, the head chef at a modernist restaurant in Luxembourg; and Alan Larrea, the owner of a popular ceviche bar in Lima. Filmed in four different countries, the 38-minute medium-length film showcases the spirit and impact of Pachacútec on its graduates.

The film will premiere at the San Sebastián Film Festival and is part of the Culinary Cinema section, although it is not in competition due to its shorter duration. Director Mariano Carranza hopes that the film will shed light on the challenges faced by aspiring chefs and emphasize the importance of culinary education for those with limited resources.

Pachacútec receives around 350 applications every six months, but only 25 students are admitted, making it a highly competitive institution. Graduates like Larrea credit the school not only for teaching them culinary techniques but also for instilling important values such as support, honesty, and responsibility.

After the premiere, Larrea, Cáceres, and Atalaya will face a new challenge: cooking a dinner for 80 guests at the Basque Culinary Center in Spain, alongside renowned chef Narda Lepes. The event will be a dream come true for Larrea and a testament to his journey from working as a gardener to owning his own restaurant.

Pachacútec, the improbable school, co-produced by Gastón Acurio and Irzio Pinasco, aims to continue its journey in theaters and festivals, with the San Sebastián Film Festival as its first stop. The film is not only a celebration of the success stories of Pachacútec graduates but also a testament to the transformative power of culinary education.

