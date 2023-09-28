Sony PlayStation Executive Jim Ryan Announces Retirement After Nearly 30 Years

Sony executive Jim Ryan announces retirement after almost 30 years in the business

Jim Ryan, the executive in charge of PlayStation at Sony, has announced his retirement from the company after nearly three decades. The announcement was made on Wednesday, with Ryan stating that he will leave his position in March 2024.

During his tenure, Ryan oversaw the successful launch of the PlayStation 5 console. Despite initial supply chain challenges, the console has sold over 40 million units within its first three years on the market.

Hiroki Totoki, currently the president and financial and operations director of Sony, will temporarily replace Ryan until a permanent replacement is found. Totoki will continue to fulfill his current roles as well.

In a statement, Ryan expressed the difficulty of his decision, stating, “I have not made this decision lightly. Lately, I have struggled to find the right balance between my home in the United Kingdom and my work in the United States.”

Ryan, 63, joined Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) in 1994 and later became the president and CEO of the company’s European division. In 2019, he was appointed as the president and CEO of SIE.

With Ryan’s leadership, the PlayStation brand has experienced significant success, cementing its position as one of Sony’s most successful products.

Ryan also humorously shared the news of his retirement on Twitter, mentioning his growing backlog of games to play on the upcoming PlayStation VR 2 system.

Sony will now begin the search for a suitable replacement to fill the shoes of Jim Ryan, a respected and influential figure in the gaming industry.

(With information from EFE)

