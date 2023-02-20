Blizzard announced that Diablo 4, which is scheduled to be released on June 6 this year, will open the Beta public test for players who have pre-ordered the game from March 18 to March 20, and it is expected to be available from March 25 to March 20. On the 27th, the same test content will be opened for all players to experience. The official release of the in-game opening animation teaser video shows that the development team will share with players the fortress and armor system in the game, as well as more details of the Beta public test, at 2 a.m. on March 1st through a live broadcast.

The story of “Diablo 4” describes that the demon “Lilith” and the angel “Inarius” jointly created “Santa Suarez” according to expectations, to escape the eternal battle between heaven and hell. But decades after the events of Diablo III: Reaper of Souls, they turned against each other and joined their supporters in a struggle to end the other side’s power. The land of Saint Huary has been plagued by countless demons, and only the most determined heroes can survive this dark age.

In the game, players will be able to choose one of five professions to enter this dark world, namely the unpredictable druid, the swift and agile rogue, the magician who specializes in elements, the cruel and ruthless barbarian and the treacherous A cunning necromancer. As the ability gradually increases, players have more opportunities to create their own game experience in the way they like, and experiment with various gameplay brought by the skill tree and display various spells and skills.

Blizzard said that starting in March, players in most regions can experience the public beta content of Diablo 4 for the first time on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and other platforms for two consecutive weekends. Players who have pre-ordered “Diablo 4”, the Beta public test early experience date is from March 18th to March 20th, and now the pre-order player exchange code is open. From March 25th to March 27th, the Beta public test will be open to all players to experience.

The official pointed out that in previous tests, the game team focused on all aspects of the endgame of Diablo 4. During the Beta public beta, players will be able to experience the pre-game content of this game, including the prologue and the complete content of Chapter 1 with a level limit of 25; players can also freely explore the first area “Broken Peak Ridge” and climb mountains and mountains. and slay demons.

During the Open Beta and Early Access weekend, players will only be able to level up to level 25, but the team welcomes players to continue slaying these demons until the end of the Open Beta. Players can also scavenge demon forces in the dungeon to promote your heroic deeds in Sanctuary, complete interesting tasks provided by local residents, and collect powerful loot from enemies defeated by players.

Blizzard emphasized that this test is not the final product of the game, so players may experience performance issues, server shutdowns, or other operational issues. When the Beta is over, the team will measure player feedback and make adjustments. More information and details about the “Diablo 4” Beta public test will be shared with players in the next few weeks.

In addition, the game development team will share the secrets behind Diablo 4 with players in the first developer update live broadcast in 2023. At 2 am on March 1, Taiwan time, the game’s chief world designer Art Peshkov, chief system designer Meng Song, and game director Joe Shely will broadcast live on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of “Diablo” and communicate with players Share the fortress and armor system in the game, and more details of the public beta test.

For more information and content about “Diablo 4”, players can check through the official blog.

