Home » With which Microsoft wants to dominate the IT game of the future
Business

With which Microsoft wants to dominate the IT game of the future

by admin
With which Microsoft wants to dominate the IT game of the future

In early 2007 power on the Microsoftcampus in Redmond a rumor has been doing the rounds. AmazonFounder Jeff Bezos is said to be courting Satya Nadella, one of the greatest hopes for the future in CEO Steve Ballmer’s empire at the time. Ballmer, under heavy pressure at the time, because Microsoft seems old and shocked while Google and Amazon developing rapidly, Nadella calls in for an interview. And offers him the most attractive job and at the same time “the greatest challenge that Microsoft has to offer”: The courted person is supposed to make up for the shame that Microsoft’s search engine is that of Google is mercilessly inferior. Ballmer, Nadella later recalled, also warned him: “If you fail, there will be no parachute.” Nadella nevertheless agrees. It’s the most important decision of his career. She leads him to the top of the software company. Even if he has not fulfilled his original mission to this day.

See also  Mst, the production of the Toscano cigar does not stop: the company allocates 5 million to support the Kentucky tobacco supply chain

You may also like

So companies embrace sustainability

Can I still use wood heating in the...

The initial value of the manufacturing PMI in...

Webuild purchases 49,000 treasury ordinary shares

Real estate: In these places, prices are falling...

Auto euro, 7, costs from 4 to ten...

Midday review: Shanghai stock index fell 0.58%, the...

Labomar, private equity instead of the Stock Exchange

Patient21: New investment of 100 million euros

Stop taxes and contributions, layoffs and one-off indemnities:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy