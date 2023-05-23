With which Microsoft wants to dominate the IT game of the future

In early 2007 power on the Microsoftcampus in Redmond a rumor has been doing the rounds. AmazonFounder Jeff Bezos is said to be courting Satya Nadella, one of the greatest hopes for the future in CEO Steve Ballmer’s empire at the time. Ballmer, under heavy pressure at the time, because Microsoft seems old and shocked while Google and Amazon developing rapidly, Nadella calls in for an interview. And offers him the most attractive job and at the same time “the greatest challenge that Microsoft has to offer”: The courted person is supposed to make up for the shame that Microsoft’s search engine is that of Google is mercilessly inferior. Ballmer, Nadella later recalled, also warned him: “If you fail, there will be no parachute.” Nadella nevertheless agrees. It’s the most important decision of his career. She leads him to the top of the software company. Even if he has not fulfilled his original mission to this day.