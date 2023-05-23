Iliad Flash 200 available from today until 15/6: a sea of ​​GB for 9.99 euros per month!

Iliad just launched a new one flash offer which offers unlimited minutes and SMS and well 200 GB at 9.99 euros per month. The activation cost is equal to 9.99 euros (one-time), are also provided 10 GB dedicated for Europe under zero roaming. With the exception of Dati 300 reserved exclusively for navigation, Flash 200 is the iliad tariff with the most GB available for users, a record previously held by the Flash 160 proposed last year.
WHAT THE OFFER INCLUDES
- unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texting
- 200 GIGA in 4G/4G+/5G
- 9.99 euros/month forever
- activation: 9.99 euros one-off
- 10 additional GB for zero roaming
- including: call me back, hotspot, balance check, answering machine
WHO CAN ACTIVATE IT
Flash 200 can be activated for the following cases:
- new numbers
- portability request of your number from another operator
- already iliad customers: in this case the activation cost is equal to zero (the writer tried with his own number and the switch took place correctly starting from the next billing)
HOW TO ACTIVATE
Activating Flash 200 is possible in several ways:
- from the official website iliad.it
- at one of the physical points of sale present throughout Italy
The offer is valid until June 15th unless extended.
Below you will find the other offers available:
- DATA 300: 300 GB internet + 13 GB data in Europe – OFFER LINK
- GIGA 100: unlimited calls and texts + 100 GB of internet + 8 GB of data in Europe – OFFER LINK
- VOICE ONLY: Unlimited Calls & Texts + 40MB Data – OFFER LINK
- 5 Gbit/s fiber offered: unlimited fiber internet up to a total of 5 Gb/s – OFFER LINK