Iliad Flash 200 available from today until 15/6: a sea of ​​GB for 9.99 euros per month!

Iliad just launched a new one flash offer which offers unlimited minutes and SMS and well 200 GB at 9.99 euros per month. The activation cost is equal to 9.99 euros (one-time), are also provided 10 GB dedicated for Europe under zero roaming. With the exception of Dati 300 reserved exclusively for navigation, Flash 200 is the iliad tariff with the most GB available for users, a record previously held by the Flash 160 proposed last year.