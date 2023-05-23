Matthew buys club in Ghana with partners

Germany’s record national player Lothar Matthäus has bought the Ghanaian first division club Accra Lions with two partners. “Of course it is a business model. Ghana has always had huge potential for talent, you can see that in the national team,” said the 62-year-old from the “Bild” newspaper and explained his plan: “We want to bring young players to Europe. In a serious way and already well trained. That’s why we’re also investing in the training ground here.”

The club is said to be worth around two million euros, but no information was given about the amount of Matthäus’ financial contribution. According to the 1990 world champion, he shares his commitment with former players’ agent Oliver König from Frankfurt and Ghanaian professional Frank Acheampong. König has been president of the club since January, and the 45-year-old ex-Dortmunder Ibrahim Tanko acts as sports director.